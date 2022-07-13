PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 is bringing you a breaking news update this Wednesday afternoon. A second suspect has turned herself in to police in connection to the fatal attack that resulted in the death of 73-year-old James Lambert.
The 14-year-old girl’s attorney tells spoke with CBS3 on Wednesday morning. The attorney says the girl is going to be charged with 3rd-degree murder and other related offenses.
A 14-year-old boy who turned himself in to police Monday in connection to the incident has been charged as an adult with third-degree murder and criminal conspiracy. He lived just blocks from the attack.
