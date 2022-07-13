PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 14-year-old girl is the second suspect to turn themself in to police in connection with the fatal attack that resulted in the death of 73-year-old James Lambert. The girl is one of several juveniles caught on camera during the attack that involved a traffic cone being used to beat Lambert.

Lambert died the day after the attack.

The teenage girl turned herself in to police alongside her attorney just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Her attorney only identified her by the initials GM, but he said she will be charged with 3rd-degree murder as an adult.

“This is a bigger issue, not just small,” defense attorney Lonny Fish said. “To lock up these children for a long period of time, do you think that will fix the problem that we have? I would say it’s not. My goal is to keep her in a juvenile system in a school. No questions asked. Right now, she’ll be charged as an adult statutory, that’s the law. She’s being charged with murder in the third degree, conspiracy and I’m assuming possession of an instrument of crime.”

The attorney tells CBS3 the girl just turned 14 in April and said she is not a danger to the community.

He adds her bail is expected to be set either Wednesday night or Thursday.

On Monday, 14-year-old Richard Jones turned himself in to police. He was charged with 3rd-degree murder as an adult for his involvement in the horrific attack.

