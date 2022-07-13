PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A third suspect wanted in connection with the fatal attack that resulted in the death of 73-year-old James Lambert has been released from police custody and will not be charged, Philadelphia’s district attorney says. A 13-year-old girl turned herself in to police on Wednesday afternoon with her mom, attorney and other relatives shielding her.

Her attorney said a warrant was issued for her on third-degree murder charges, but she has since walked out of police custody and the Philadelphia district attorney says she is not being charged.

“My client tried to prevent the group from doing that,” Attorney Donte Mills said. “Mr. Lambert interacted with the children and a cone was picked up, a cone was used to assault him. My client, as you can see on the video, tried to grab the cone and stop Mr. Lambert from being assaulted.”

This comes after a 14-year-old girl turned herself in Wednesday morning. The girls were among several juveniles caught on camera during the attack that involved a traffic cone being used to beat Lambert.

Lambert died the day after the attack.

The 14-year-old girl turned herself in to police alongside her attorney just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Her attorney only identified her by the initials GM, but he said she will be charged with third-degree murder as an adult.

“This is a bigger issue, not just small,” defense attorney Lonny Fish said. “To lock up these children for a long period of time, do you think that will fix the problem that we have? I would say it’s not. My goal is to keep her in a juvenile system in a school. No questions asked. Right now, she’ll be charged as an adult statutory, that’s the law. She’s being charged with murder in the third degree, conspiracy, and I’m assuming possession of an instrument of crime.”

The attorney tells CBS3 the girl just turned 14 in April and said she is not a danger to the community.

He adds her bail is expected to be set either Wednesday night or Thursday.

On Monday, 14-year-old Richard Jones turned himself in to the police. He was charged with third-degree murder as an adult for his involvement in the horrific attack.

On Monday, 14-year-old Richard Jones turned himself in to the police. He was charged with third-degree murder as an adult for his involvement in the horrific attack.