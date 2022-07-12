PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Everyone knows Tony Luke’s cheesesteaks. But the original store in South Philadelphia is changing its name.

The name change is happening after 30 years in the business. It all stemmed from a family fallout which then brought on trouble with the IRS.

The original Tony Luke’s in South Philadelphia is currently in the process of changing its name. The counter-serve shop on Oregon Avenue, which is well-known for its Philly cheesesteaks and other subs, will now be known as Tony and Nick’s Steaks, after the owners Anthony Lucidonio Sr. and his son Nicholas Lucidonio.

This name change stems from a family fallout that eventually led the father-son duo into hot water with the IRS.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, back in May, the two pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the IRS by concealing sales and paying employees off the books.

Lucidonio’s Sr.’s other son, Tony Luke Jr., split from his father and brother back in 2015 after a family fallout and currently owns Tony Luke franchise restaurants in multiple states. He has no ties to the guilty plea or any IRS problems.

On the franchise website, it reads “the restaurant location at Front Street and Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is not affiliated in any way with the Tony Luke’s brand or franchise

company and is independently owned.”

The change is currently underway and should be fully changed soon.