WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Monkeypox continues to spread in our region. Delaware is reporting its first case of the virus in a 41-year-old New Castle County man. He is currently self-isolating. There is also a case of monkeypox case at West Chester University.

Monkeypox has been spreading quickly throughout the country and here in Philadelphia. But officials say the case at West Chester University appears to be isolated.

West Chester University officials say they immediately informed students and staff when they learned a commuter student had monkeypox. They say the infected student is isolated and doing well.

Monkeypox is a contagious virus causing skin rashes and lesions that is spread through close personal contact.

“I was in my dorm and I was like, someone has it here? And I actually like did not go out for a couple days because of it,” West Chester freshman Anthony Hilton said.

“I guess if it’s some kind of virus it could be something to be concerned about,” junior Mia Fornito said.

The university says the student lives outside of Chester County, and the county where the student lives is now conducting the investigation.

“The lead health department in the case has actually informed the university that there are no cases in Chester County with regard to close contact,” Nancy Gainer said.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, aches and pains, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that lasts two to four weeks.

“We’re often seeing very mild disease, but it’s definitely a concern and the numbers have increased quite quickly,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said.

The Philadelphia health commissioner says there are now 16 monkeypox cases in the city and they’re increasing rapidly.

The CDC says most cases are being spread among gay men.

“It can be spread by any kind of close contact. So it’s something we want people to be paying attention to, even if they don’t fit that demographic. If they see a new rash definitely to check with a health care provider,” Bettigole said.

Bettigole says the city is expecting to get an extra 1,300 doses of monkeypox vaccine. That’s being distributed to people at high-risk and who’ve had close contact with someone who’s infected.