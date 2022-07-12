PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A robbery attempt leads to gunfire in the city’s Wissinoming neighborhood after the victim wrestles a weapon away from his attacker. It happened on Monday afternoon near the intersection of East Cheltenham Avenue and Erdrick Street.
Police say the victim and the suspect were fighting when a second suspect shot the victim twice.
The victim fired back and investigators believe the second suspect was hit.
The two men drove away in a dark-colored SUV.
The victim is in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.