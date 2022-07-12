PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspected shoplifter is arrested after a standoff high above a Center City sidewalk. Police say the man shoplifted from Nordstrom Rack.
After he was caught, he refused to come down from an overhang on the side of the building.
Chopper 3 was over 1700 Stock Exchange Plaza around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
It took police more than two hours to convince the suspect to surrender.
No one was injured.