By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspected shoplifter is arrested after a standoff high above a Center City sidewalk. Police say the man shoplifted from Nordstrom Rack.

After he was caught, he refused to come down from an overhang on the side of the building.

Chopper 3 was over 1700 Stock Exchange Plaza around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

It took police more than two hours to convince the suspect to surrender.

No one was injured.