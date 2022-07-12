PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is the news Springsteen fans have been waiting for. The boss finally released U.S. tour dates and, of course, he is coming to Philly.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will play the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Get ready as tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 26.
The tour marks the band’s first tour dates since February 2017 and their first in North America since September 2016.