PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A good samaritan jumped into action to help rescue passengers off a charter boat in Sea Isle City. According to the US Coast Guard, the Starfish Charter Boat started taking in water near the Townsend Inlet Bridge on Monday.
That’s when officials say the good samaritan helped get the 22 passengers off the boat and take them to the docks.
GREAT WORK by good SAM who helped remove 22 passengers from charter boat STARFISH after the boat began taking on water near Townsend Inlet Bridge, NJ. GS took people to docks in Sea Isle City. No reported injuries or pollution. Commercial salvage on scene dewatering. pic.twitter.com/qYmWgEVCQO
— USCG Mid-Atlantic (@uscgmidatlantic) July 12, 2022
Officials say no one was injured during the incident.