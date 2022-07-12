CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Sea Isle City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A good samaritan jumped into action to help rescue passengers off a charter boat in Sea Isle City. According to the US Coast Guard, the Starfish Charter Boat started taking in water near the Townsend Inlet Bridge on Monday.

That’s when officials say the good samaritan helped get the 22 passengers off the boat and take them to the docks.

Officials say no one was injured during the incident.