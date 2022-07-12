PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two men are dead in a possible shootout in South Philadelphia. It happened around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday near 8th and Wolf Streets.
Police say one of the victims was shot at least three times in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Amazon Prime Day Sales Underway, Walmart And Target Also Offering Major Discounts For Online Shoppers This Week
The second victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he later died.READ MORE: Former Philadelphia Police Officer Charged In Deadly Shooting Of 12-Year-Old Thomas Siderio To Appear In Court Tuesday
“Close to both of these victims was a handgun. So both victims had a semiautomatic handgun in very close proximity to where they were laying. We found a total of 35 spent shell casings,” Chief Insp. Scott Small said.
Police say they pulled over a vehicle seen leaving the scene and found two semi-automatic handguns. Three people in that vehicle were taken into custody.MORE NEWS: 16-Year-Old Boy Gunned Down In North Philadelphia: Police
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.