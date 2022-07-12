CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The muggy heat is returning to the Philadelphia region on Tuesday, leading to a potential severe weather threat this afternoon. A cold front is approaching the area from the west, running into that building humidity.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop along that front in Central Pennsylvania early Tuesday afternoon before moving into the Philly area.

They will first impact areas north and west of Philadelphia, near Lancaster and Reading closer to 2 p.m.

As the storms continue to move east, they are expected to become scattered, meaning not every part of the region will see them, but the areas that do could get hit hard.

Most of the Philadelphia area is under an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.

 

The primary threats are damaging wind gusts and downpours. Isolated hail and a brief tornado can’t be ruled out.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the most up-to-date forecast. 