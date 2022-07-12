PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — NASA releases more photos from deep in space. The photos are among the first from the James Webb Telescope.
The first picture was released on Monday. The distant galaxies are so far away that we are seeing what they looked like more than 4 billion years ago.
Scientists also say — we are only getting to see a mere sliver of the visible universe.
The Webb’s images will help scientists understand how stars, star clusters, planets, galaxies and black holes are formed while unraveling some of the universe’s biggest mysteries.