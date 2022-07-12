PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — First Lady Jill Biden is apologizing after making comments that some people are calling offensive.
The First Lady was speaking at a conference in San Antonio on Monday when she was talking about the diversity of Latinos across the country. And that is when she made what some are calling "odd comparisons."
Some people were offended by the way the First Lady compared Latinos to tacos and mispronounced "bodegas."
Her spokesman responded to the controversy today on Twitter.
The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community.
The First Lady is scheduled to speak at another conference with teachers in Boston on Friday.