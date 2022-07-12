PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amazon’s 2-day Prime Day sales event started Tuesday. Prime members can now score deep discounts on electronics, home goods, toys and more.
The deals will be offered until Thursday at midnight.
Amazon says last year's Prime Day was the largest 2-day sales period for third-party sellers in Amazon's history.
But Amazon isn’t the only retailer offering major online discounts this week. Walmart’s online savings event kicked off Sunday and run through Thursday. The retailer is quick to point out there’s no membership needed.
Target is also offering big discounts through Wednesday with its "deal days" event.
CBS News compiled a list of Amazon Prime Day deals, click here for more information.