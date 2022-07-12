PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was killed under a hail of bullets in North Philadelphia late Monday night. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Diamond Street.
Police say the victim was walking with a friend when the shots rang out.
Investigators say the crime scene is extensive with dozens of spent shell casings.
Investigators say the crime scene is extensive with dozens of spent shell casings.

"Sixty-three shots, that's a lot of shots. It appears this may have been some sort of shootout just based on where the balistic evidence is located. But were not certain at this time," Chief Insp. Scott Small said.
The victim’s friend was not hit by the gunfire.
There's no word on a motive at this time and no arrests have been made.
