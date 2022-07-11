PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 is bringing you a big update after video was released showing the brutal beating of a 73-year-old man from North Philadelphia. A source tells CBS3’s Matt Petrillo the police have been in contact with some of the teens seen in the video, as well as their parents and attorneys.

Philadelphia police released a security video on Friday. It shows a 73-year-old man, James Lambert, attacked from behind by teenagers and hit with a traffic cone multiple times.

NEW: A source tells @CBSPhilly that Philly Police have been in contact with some of the children, their parents and attorneys, adding the investigation is moving forward https://t.co/hb09oEDizr — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) July 11, 2022

It happened on June 24 and Lambert died the next day.

Police released the video hoping the public would help identify some of the attackers.

Detectives have reportedly talked to some of those teens in the video, but at this point, it’s not clear how many of the seven teenagers police have been in contact with or what charges they’re facing.

Police say that would be left to the district attorney’s office to decide.

DA Larry Krasner held an unrelated news conference Monday morning.

CBS3 is expecting to hear more from authorities about these developments on Monday afternoon. Officers are also looking into the possibility the teen suspects could be linked to other assaults in the city.