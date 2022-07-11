PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies will be without four players when they begin a quick two-game series with the Blue Jays in Toronto on Tuesday. Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters Monday catcher J.T. Realmuto, third baseman Alec Bohm and starting pitchers Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson will be placed on the restricted list.

The Phillies will add catcher Rafael Marchan and one other position player before the series begins, according to The Athletic’s Matt Gleb.

Marchan will join Phillies in Toronto. One other, too. They cannot replace Nola on roster. Gibson can be replaced for Wed. Phillies are TBA for Tues. start. It was Bailey Falter’s spot. He was optioned; Dombrowski said there was a reason and would not expound. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) July 11, 2022

Under league rules, Nola will not be allowed to be replaced since he was not scheduled to start either of the games.

The team will be able to replace Gibson. Gibson was scheduled to start Wednesday’s game, but the Phillies swapped his last start with Zack Wheeler so Wheeler could start Wednesday.

According to Gelb, the Phillies plan to do a bullpen game for the series opener Tuesday.

Phillies will do another bullpen game tomorrow in Toronto, Rob Thomson said, so that’s two in three days. They really need long outings from Nola tonight and Wheeler on Wednesday. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) July 11, 2022

Phillies legend Jimmy Rollins says it’s an opportunity for others.

“So whoever’s going to come up to replace the player, the players that can’t make it, they have to come up with the expectation that they’re here to do a job. Not just here take in being in the big leagues, this is their first time or what’s my role? You’re brought up to do this job and you do it well,” Rollins said. “The bigger picture is when guys are getting opportunities to get their cup of coffee or their time in the big leagues, what they’re actually doing in this position right now is position themselves to be on a playoff roster. You want to be on that playoff roster to contribute. There’s nothing better than being in the playoffs and ultimately winning. So you come up, you contribute, you show that you can handle a big situation playing in Toronto. A great team, another wild card team. You make a name for yourself and you find yourself on the playoff roster. It’s a big check at the end of the year, I’ll tell you that much, if you win it all.”