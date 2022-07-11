PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – District Attorney Larry Krasner will be joined by civil rights icon and renowned local swim coach Jim Ellis, as well as Philly youth, public pool advocates, and other community leaders at Fairmount Waterworks’ ‘POOL: A Social History of Segregation’ exhibit to encourage residents to utilize city-operated pools this summer and invite certified lifeguards to apply for paid positions this season.

DA Krasner and others will also discuss the important role public pools play in youth and young adult engagement as well as public health and safety.

A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided.



What: DA Krasner, Local Youth to Highlight Importance of Public Pools as Community Violence Prevention, Provide Gun Crimes Update

When: Monday, July 11, 2022

Time: 11 a.m.

