PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two brothers — ages 10 and 14 — have turned themselves in to police in connection to the brutal beating of a 73-year-old man that was captured on camera in North Philadelphia. James Lambert later died from his injuries.

Breaking: a police source confirms two juvenile brothers seen in security video that shows the attack of James Lambert have turned themselves into police https://t.co/XssCErh3xp @CBSPhilly — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) July 11, 2022

Eyewitness News was outside Philadelphia Police headquarters as two young brothers turned themselves in to authorities around 4 p.m Monday.

Police confirm the brothers are just 10 and 14 years old and were among seven juveniles captured on camera in a violent attack that happened last month in North Philadelphia.

Investigators are still working to identify some of the teens seen in that hard-to-watch security video.

Some are seen using a traffic cone to brutally beat 73-year-old James Lambert of North Philadelphia. Police say the assault happened on June 24. Lambert died the next day.

It’s not clear what the roles were of the two brothers who walked into police headquarters.

“This is a very, very active investigation. Things are happening hour by hour,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Krasner talked with Eyewitness News in a one-on-one interview.

Does he expect to charge any of those teens with murder?

“Certainly on the very limited information we have it seems very likely, yes,” Krasner said.

The grieving family of the 73-year-old victim talked with Eyewitness News over the weekend, urging each of the teens and their parents involved in the incident to do the right thing.

“Let them turn themself in, turn yourself in. How could you let us suffer like this? You took him away from us,” said Elsie Stephens, the victim’s sister.

When asked if the juveniles’ parents could face any charges, we were told no comment as the investigation continues.