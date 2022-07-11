Man Fighting For HIs Life After Stabbed Multiple Times In Philadelphia's Ogontz Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the 6300 block of North Gratz Street.
Police say the victim was stabbed several times in the chest.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
There's no word on arrests or a motive in the case.