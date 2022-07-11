GLENOLDEN, Pa. (CBS) — Darby Township is asking for the public’s input on the future of firefighting services in the community. It comes after the Briarcliffe Fire Company disbanded itself following allegations of racism.

A fire department fiasco is still brewing in Delaware County.

Residents gathered inside Darby Township Municipal Building Monday night to discuss the future of fire coverage in the area.

Back in February, the Briarcliffe Fire Company was suspended after racist remarks were recorded on a Zoom call.

The comments also included offensive jokes about Fanta Bility, the young girl who was shot and killed by police in Sharon Hill during a high school football game.

In April, the Briarcliffe Fire Company voted to disband, leaving behind fellow volunteer departments in the area such as Goodwill and Darby Township.

Despite those volunteer departments still in service, Upper Darby, which is a paid company, was brought in to fill coverage.

“They come in and try to take over and it’s become a fundamental problem,” one man said.

While the board of commissioners declined an interview with Eyewitness News, during the meeting, the board told residents it wants their input before any final plan is implemented for fire coverage.

“While there have been many changes over the past several months, the board is committed to looking at all possibilities for the most efficient, cost-effective and appropriate avenues of delivery of emergency services in the township,” Darby Township Board of Commissioner President John Lacey said.

Residents pleaded for transparency.

“There has been a lot of rumors, there’s been a lot of biases, there’s been a lot of emotional reaction,” one woman said.

Others wanted to see the Briarcliffe station reopen with major changes.

“I feel like everyone would feel safer if we can get the firehouse reopened rebranded, restaff it. I don’t care what we do,” one man said.

The board said this decision will take time and residents and firefighters alike are trying to find a common ground.

“The idea now is to start working together,” a man said.

No final decisions have been made. This is just the first step. There’s another board meeting on Wednesday where the board will hear even more public comments.