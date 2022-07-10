PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Women are taking over the City of Brotherly Love Sunday morning for the 5th annual Women’s Philadelphia Triathlon. The event kicked off in Fairmount Park this morning at 7 a.m.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo was at the event and said there was so much excitement in the air at the event. There were 1,300 athletes taking place and have been preparing for the event.

The sun is now rising and some of the 1300 athletes participating in the 5th Annual Women’s Philadelphia Triathlon later this morning are already here in Fairmount Park @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/vfKMh62Nw8 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) July 10, 2022

The Women’s Triathlon and 5K in Fairmount Park is the only all-women triathlon in Pennsylvania.

The event also features an all-women 5K run/walk.

The athletes said they have been hard at work to prepare for the events, some training day in and day out for months.

Others prepared for a year for the events.

CBS3 will have more on this event beginning on Eyewitness News on Sunday evening.