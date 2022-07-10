PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is recovering after being shot during a carjacking in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle neighborhood. Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot once on the 1500 block of Van Kirk Street.
The suspect fled the scene with the victim's Toyota Rav4.
The vehicle has not been recovered at this time.
No further information is available at this time.
