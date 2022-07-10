PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they made an arrest after two people were stabbed inside Grandma’s Philly in Center City on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened at the Thai restaurant around 2:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Walnut Street.
Police say a 39-year-old man was stabbed once in both arms. He was transported to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition.
A 51-year-old man was stabbed once in the right arm, authorities say. He was treated by medics on the scene.
Their identities aren't known at this time.
Police say they didn’t recover any weapons at the scene.