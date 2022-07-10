PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A possible road rage shooting ended with a fiery crash in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. Now, police are looking for the gunman.

Police are searching for the person behind the wheel of a burgundy Toyota sedan they believe may be the shooter who opened fire and struck another driver.

Eyewitness video shows the fiery crash police say was prompted by a violent attack in broad daylight.

Officials say the 31-year-old driver of a GMC Jimmy crashed near Butler and Sepviva Streets in Frankford just before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon after being shot at least once in the head by another driver.

Cell phone images show flames engulfing his car moments after the impact, as a crowd gathered to see what happened. He, along with a female passenger, were able to get out and were taken to the hospital.

“It appears this is a road rage incident that followed an accident and attempt to flee from that accident,” Inspector D F Pace said.

Detectives say traffic cameras from the area show the GMC rear-ending a silver Honda SUV. That vehicle and a burgundy sedan then followed the GMC.

Police believe shots were fired from the burgundy Toyota.

Police initially apprehended the driver of the Honda, along with a gun found inside the vehicle, but now say shell casings do not match.

The incident is under investigation.

The driver hit by that bullet is in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the burgundy Toyota sedan is asked to call the police.

