Fender Bender Leads To Apparent Road Rage Shooting In Philadelphia's Frankford Section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have a man in custody for allegedly shooting another man at least once in the head following a fender bender. The driver hit by that bullet crashed just down the street from where police were stationed.

The driver of a silver SUV who was rear-ended had three small children in the backseat of his vehicle when he pulled out a gun and started firing.

Officials say a fender bender led to a violent road rage attack Sunday afternoon in broad daylight.

“It’s a very, very disheartening thing to think that we have someone that is just going to pull out a gun and shoot as a result of feeling slighted,” Inspector D F Pace said.

Just before 2 p.m., police stationed nearby at Butler and Sepviva Streets responded to a vehicle fire.

Eyewitness video shows a gold GMC Jimmy SUV engulfed. Two people inside were able to get out. Moments later, officials realized this scene was the end of a much larger incident

“It appears that this is a road rage incident that followed an accident, and an attempt to flee from that accident,” Pace said.

Police say that GMC accidentally rear-ended a silver Honda SUV along the 600 block of East Tioga Street, and then took off. The driver of the Honda gave chase.

“Based on the information that we have at this point, it appears that none of the parties in those two vehicles knew each other,” Pace said.

Along the 3800 block of Coral Street, the Honda driver opened fire, striking the GMC’s 31-year-old male-driver at least once in the head.

“Grey CRV was occupied not only by the driver who was the shooter, but also by a woman in the front seat and three small children, who we believe are the shooter’s family,” Pace said.

The 28-year-old male Honda driver, attempting to flee, was stuck in traffic for a nearby event, and couldn’t.

“Officers who were already on location were able to very quickly spot the vehicle that was being described as the vehicle that the shooter was in, and were able to make a very quick apprehension,” Pace said.

A gun was recovered inside the Honda. No one else was injured from the shooting or crash and fire.

Police are also searching for a maroon sedan who may have seen the shooting. The driver of the GMC Jimmy is in stable condition.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.