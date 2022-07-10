PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kyle Schwarber was named to the NL All Star team for the second time of his career on Sunday. He’s been on a tear this season and leads the National League in home-runs with 28.
One of the homers happened in a 4-3 loss against the St. Louis Cardinals. Schwarber trails Aaron Judge, who has 30, for the MLB lead.
Schwarber joins reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper, who is currently injured with a fractured left thumb, on the NL roster.
But somehow, Phillies ace Zack Wheeler didn’t make the All-Star game. He currently has a 8-4 record with a 2.46 ERA.