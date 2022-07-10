Body Of Deceased Humpback Whale Washes Up In North Wildwood

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — The body of a deceased humpback whale washed up under a dock in the Hereford Inlet in North Wildwood on Sunday, police say. When troopers arrived on the scene, they located the whale under the dock of an abandoned residence in the area of Grassy Sound Marina.
The whale will be removed around high tide by the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, according to police. The Marine Services Bureau is requesting boaters to avoid the area until the whale is removed.
For more information on how to report a stranded mammal, please contact the Marine Mammal Stranding Center at (609) 266-0538.