Eagles' LB Haason Reddick Teams Up With Camden County Commissioners To Host Youth Football Camp

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A Philadelphia Eagles player came back to his New Jersey hometown to inspire a generation of football players. Linebacker Haason Reddick teamed up with Camden County commissioners to host a youth football camp.
And they got a chance to play on the city's new state of the art athletic fields.
"We got a bunch of kids from Camden, New Jersey area, we got a bunch of kids from the Philadelphia area as well, which is a beautiful thing to get them all over here on the same field, bringing two cities together," Reddick said.
Reddick, a Temple product, was signed to a three-year deal with the Eagles just a few months ago.
The camp was scheduled for Saturday, but was moved because of rain.