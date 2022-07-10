CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Camden County News, Eagles, Local News, New Jersey news, Philadelphia News

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A Philadelphia Eagles player came back to his New Jersey hometown to inspire a generation of football players. Linebacker Haason Reddick teamed up with Camden County commissioners to host a youth football camp.

And they got a chance to play on the city’s new  state of the art athletic fields.

Eagles' LB Haason Reddick Teams Up With Camden County Commissioners To Host Youth Football Camp

READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Searching For Gunman That Fired From Burgundy Toyota Sedan In Apparent Frankford Road Rage Shooting

“We got a bunch of kids from Camden, New Jersey area, we got a bunch of kids from the Philadelphia area as well, which is a beautiful thing to get them all over here on the same field, bringing two cities together,” Reddick said. 

READ MORE: Body Of Deceased Humpback Whale Washes Up In North Wildwood

Reddick, a Temple product, was signed to a three-year deal with the Eagles just a few months ago.

MORE NEWS: Steve Bannon Says He's Willing To Testify Before January 6 Committee After Trump Waives Claims Of Executive Privilege

The camp was scheduled for Saturday, but was moved because of rain.