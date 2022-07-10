PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One man is dead and several others were injured, including a 15-year-old girl, in multiple shootings across Philadelphia overnight Sunday. Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found fatally shot in the city’s Chinatown section.

The victim was found dead with a gunshot wound to on the second floor of a building on Cherry Street, just before 4 a.m. Investigators said 1 person is in custody but no further information is available at this time.

In Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood, two people were shot. Police say the shooting happened near 8th and Huntingdon Streets just before 3 a.m.

A 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were shot while sitting in a car. They were transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police in West Philadelphia say a woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the leg. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near North 53rd and Media Streets.

CBS3 is told the woman is in stable condition, but the search for a suspect continues.

And in Juniata Park, a 15-year-old girl was shot on the 3900 block of L Street around 11 p.m. Saturday. She is in stable condition and no arrests have been made at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to on these developing stories.