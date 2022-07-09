PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help locating the vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run that left an 11-year-old in critical condition. Police identified the boy as Michael Stewart.

The incident happened when Stewart was crossing Girard Avenue, near Belmont Avenue, on Thursday night. Police say the impact was so forceful, his body flew 50 feet from where he was hit.

“He was hit with such force his body was launched 50 feet where he landed on Girard Avenue,” Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “He was suffering from severe trauma to his legs, arms and body. He was bleeding heavily.”

Stewart was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and placed in extremely critical condition.

“I saw the boy laying there. It was really, really intense for a minute, but I have no clue who hit that poor child,” Dianne Canery, who called 911, said.

Police say Stewart and his mother were crossing Girard Avenue at 42nd Street around 6:51 p.m. when a dark blue or black 2022 Ford F-150 XLT, similar to the one pictured below, struck him.

Police say the driver, who authorities describe as a White male, never even stopped to render aid.

“I have an 11-year-old boy and I couldn’t imagine happening to me or my son,” resident Zecharia Artemis said.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was swerving in and out of traffic and was driving west in the eastbound lanes when the collision happened.

“It’s always people flying and speeding right here. You hear those race car type cars,” Artemis said.

The stretch of Girard Avenue where the incident happened is part of the city’s high injury network.

According to the city, 80% of traffic deaths and serious injuries occur on just 12% of Philadelphia streets.

“I want to start a petition with the neighborhood,” Artemis said. “I want all of us to band together to make sure this never happens again.”

Last year there were 19 pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in Philly from Jan. 1 to July 7. So far this year, 30 pedestrians have been killed.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to effect change of the driving behavior and safety outcomes are beset by in the city,” Mike Carroll with Philadelphia Office of Transportation Infrastructure and Sustainability said.

Police say witnesses followed the pickup truck and were able to get the license plate number.

Detectives know who the car is registered to but they’re urging the driver to surrender to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 215-685-3180.