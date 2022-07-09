CBS News PhillyWatch Now
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Local shelters in our region need your help. The Pennsylvania SPCA is holding “The Really Big Adoption Event” on Saturday with hopes of finding homes for many animals.

All adoption fees for dogs, cats, bunnies and guinea pigs will be just $5.

The event will be held at the PSPCA Philadelphia Headquarters at 350 Erie Ave. from 12 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the PSPCA adoption process, click here.

The PSPCA says adoptions at their shelters, and around the country, have been very slow and they are seeing a rise in owner surrender requests. If you cannot attend Saturday’s event or are interested in visiting a shelter near you, click on one of the links below for more information: