PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Local shelters in our region need your help. The Pennsylvania SPCA is holding “The Really Big Adoption Event” on Saturday with hopes of finding homes for many animals.
All adoption fees for dogs, cats, bunnies and guinea pigs will be just $5.
The event will be held at the PSPCA Philadelphia Headquarters at 350 Erie Ave. from 12 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
For more information on the PSPCA adoption process, click here.
The PSPCA says adoptions at their shelters, and around the country, have been very slow and they are seeing a rise in owner surrender requests. If you cannot attend Saturday’s event or are interested in visiting a shelter near you, click on one of the links below for more information:
- AdoptPaw –315 Lowell Ave, Hamilton, NJ 08619 ·
- Animal Humane society – Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Delaware SPCA – Newark – 455 Stanton Christiana Rd Route 7, Newark, DE 19713
- Delaware Humane Association Rehoboth Beach Adoption Center – Midway Plaza, 18675 Coastal Hwy, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
- Saved Me Adoption Center – 2609 Federal St floor 1, Philadelphia, PA 19146
- ACCT- 111 W Hunting Park Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19140
- Brandywine Valley SPCA | Pennsylvania – West Chester – 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380
- CATS Bridge to Rescue – 2820 Old Lincoln Hwy #4, Feasterville -Trevose, PA 19053
- Street Tails Animal Rescue – 1030 N 2nd St #401, Philadelphia, PA 19123
- Pet Rehoming Network Philadelphia – 1500 Market Street
- Wet Nose Resc – 14425 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19116ue –
- Home At Last Dog Rescue – 100 W Main St, Lansdale, PA 19446
- Dog’s place rescue – 28 School Ln, Ardmore, PA 19003
- Montgomery County SPCA – 1006 Edge Hill Rd, Abington, PA 19001