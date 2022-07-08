PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Willie Harris, the man wanted for allegedly brutally beating and sexually assaulting a woman in a Center City office building, is in custody, according to Washington Township police. Harris, 49, was wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman in a law office on Tuesday.

Philadelphia police identified Harris as the suspect seen in surveillance video entering the building.

According to police, Harris has ties to Camden and Woodbury, New Jersey, as well as Philadelphia.

He has several known aliases — William Banks, Wil Harris, Billy Smith, Reese Smith, Willie Smith and Maurice Harris.

Philadelphia police say at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday he entered an office building near 13th and Race Streets. He then went to a law office on the eighth floor, where he encountered a 22-year-old office worker.

Police say he initially asked her for someone who didn’t work there. He then turned violent.

“The male became frustrated and angry,” Philadelphia Police Capt. James Kearney said. “Beat our female and proceeded to choke her, punch her. When she tried to get up or scream, he would choke and punch her again and then, he sexually assaulted and raped her.”