PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced charges against the man accused of raping a person inside a Center City office building. Willie Harris, 49, is charged with rape, indecent deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, strangulation, and other related charges.

Philadelphia police say at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday he entered an office building near 13th and Race Streets. He then went to a law office on the eighth floor, where he encountered a 22-year-old office worker.

Police say he initially asked her for someone who didn’t work there. He then turned violent.

According to police in Washington Township, Harris was taken into custody on Thursday night. Police said he has ties to Camden and Woodbury, New Jersey, as well as Philadelphia.

Police were able to identify Harris using surveillance video of him entering the building.

He has several known aliases — William Banks, Wil Harris, Billy Smith, Reese Smith, Willie Smith and Maurice Harris. Harris also has a long history of criminal convictions in New Jersey and Philadelphia County dating back to 1997.

Some of the convictions were for robbery and trespassing.

The DA’s office says they are “grateful” authorities in Philadelphia and New Jersey were able to quickly identify Harris and bring him into custody.