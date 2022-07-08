PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers acquired defenseman Tony DeAngelo from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for three draft picks, the team said Friday. Philadelphia also got a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft in the deal.

The Flyers sent a 2022 fourth-round pick (101 overall), a third-round pick in 2023 and a second-round pick in 2024 to Carolina.

“We’re very happy to add Tony to our team and I know he is very excited to join the Flyers,” President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement. “We did our due diligence and we strongly believe in Tony and his ability to help our team. He is a right-handed shot who moves the puck extremely well and will drive offense from the back end for us.”

TRADE: We have acquired Tony DeAngelo and a 7th round pick (220th overall) in this year's draft from Carolina in exchange for our 4th round pick (101st overall) in 2022, 3rd round pick in 2023 (the lowest of the three picks) and a 2nd round pick in 2024. https://t.co/gCrZfPCx7L — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 8, 2022

DeAngelo, a Sewell, New Jersey native, played in 64 games with the Hurricanes last season. He recorded 51 points and led Carolina’s defense in all three offensive categories — goals, assists and points. He also ranked second on the team with a plus-minus rating of +30.

DeAngelo has been a controversial player throughout his professional hockey career.

In 2021 while he played for the New York Rangers, DeAngelo was kicked off the team after he became a distraction due to a culmination of incidents. The straw that broke the camel’s back was DeAngelo getting into a physical altercation with goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.

After the game, Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton told reporters that he played his last game as a Ranger.

DeAngelo was suspended twice during his junior career in the OHL for violating the league’s policy that covers “homophobic, racist and sexist language.”

DeAngelo was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the NHL Draft in 2014. He has ties to the Philadelphia area and was a member of the 2007-08 Flyers Quebec International Pee Wee Team.