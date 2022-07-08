PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — James Harden opted out of his contract last week to help the Philadelphia 76ers create cap space and flexibility in free agency. On Friday, details on what a new deal with the Sixers would look like began to leak.
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Harden will be taking a $15 million pay cut for the 2023-24 season and plans to sign a new two-year contract with the Sixers that will include a player option in the second year.
READ MORE: Philadelphia International Airport Continuing Bathroom Renovation Thanks To Funding From Infrastructure Law
Sources: James Harden is taking a $15 million paycut for next season that allowed Philadelphia to elevate roster — with sole focus on a championship run in 2023. Harden opted out of his $47M player option and now plans to sign a new two-year deal with a player option in Year 2.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2022
The pay cut allowed the Sixers to add P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr. and Trevelin Queen in free agency.READ MORE: Man Charged In Center City Office Building Rape Has History Of Trespassing Into South Jersey Offices: Investigators
Charnia reported the motive behind the pay cut was to allow the Sixers to upgrade their roster “with sole focus on a championship run in 2023.”MORE NEWS: VIDEO: 73-Year-Old Man Dies After Group Of 7 Teens Brutally Attack Him In North Philadelphia
Harden declined a $47.4 million play option last week.