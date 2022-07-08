CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers, Sixers News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — James Harden opted out of his contract last week to help the Philadelphia 76ers create cap space and flexibility in free agency. On Friday, details on what a new deal with the Sixers would look like began to leak.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Harden will be taking a $15 million pay cut for the 2023-24 season and plans to sign a new two-year contract with the Sixers that will include a player option in the second year.

READ MORE: Philadelphia International Airport Continuing Bathroom Renovation Thanks To Funding From Infrastructure Law

The pay cut allowed the Sixers to add P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr. and Trevelin Queen in free agency.

READ MORE: Man Charged In Center City Office Building Rape Has History Of Trespassing Into South Jersey Offices: Investigators

Charnia reported the motive behind the pay cut was to allow the Sixers to upgrade their roster “with sole focus on a championship run in 2023.”

MORE NEWS: VIDEO: 73-Year-Old Man Dies After Group Of 7 Teens Brutally Attack Him In North Philadelphia

Harden declined a $47.4 million play option last week.