PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help locating the vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run that left an 11-year-old in critical condition. Police say a blue 2022 Ford F-150 XLT struck an 11-year-old boy who was crossing Girard Avenue near Belmont Avenue with his mother around 6:51 p.m. on Thursday.

The child was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and placed in extremely critical condition.

“He was hit with such force his body was launched 50 feet where he landed on Girard Avenue,” Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “He was suffering from severe trauma to his legs, arms and body. He was bleeding heavily.”

An 11-year-old boy was crossing Girard Ave. by 42nd Street when a pickup truck struck him and took off. Police say the boy is in extremely critical condition @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/x8LGj6TOBX — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) July 8, 2022

The driver of the vehicle was last seen traveling towards Martin Luther King Drive.

Police describe the driver as reckless.

“This vehicle, this pickup truck, when it was traveling westbound on Girard Avenue, it was actually swerving in and out of traffic,” Small said. “And at the point of impact, the vehicle, according to witnesses, went around two lanes of traffic actually heading westbound in the eastbound lanes when it struck this little boy. This was reckless driving, careless driving when they struck this 11-year-old boy.”

Police say the vehicle is a blue Ford F-150 XLT pickup truck with Pennsylvania tag ZTX-6169.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 215-685-3180.