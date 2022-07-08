West Oak Lane Shooting Leaves 2 Men Dead: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were killed in a shooting in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood on Thursday night. It happened just before 11 p.m. on the 1900 block of 68th Avenue.
Police say two men, ages 20 and 21, were shot multiple times. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say both victims lived in the area.
There's no word on a motive and no arrests in the case.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.