PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police is asking for the public’s help to find the alleged teen attackers that struck a 72-year-old man several times with a cone and other objects, knocking him to the ground and causing head injuries. The victim died of his injuries the following day, police say.
The incident happened on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia on June 24 around 2:45 a.m., according to police.
The Philadelphia police department is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
If you have any information, contact police.