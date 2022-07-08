BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — This week CBS3 SummerFest stops at Bucks County’s Peddler’s Village. It’s been visited by generations of families for 60 years and there is something for everyone at Peddler’s Village, including one shop that’s buzzing with something truly sweet.

“Now you have instant key lime pie,” Stephen Clemente said. “We’ve got 54 different honey varietals, all raw, all made with bees who start their lives here in Bucks County.”

Inside Sticky Situations, owner Stephen Clemente is obsessed with all things honey.

“We have honey butter, honey mustard, raw unfiltered honey, we also tap our own trees, we make maple and apple syrup. Instead of the sugar going to the apple itself we’re harvesting that sugar and that’s what you’re about to taste here,” Clemente said.

The self-described foodie and food chemist by trade says while the sweet stuff may taste good, its health benefits also help you feel good.

“When you ingest honey, it’s a detoxifier, it’s a cleanser. It wants to kill all bad things,” Clemente said.

Clemente said for him growing up, dinner meant time with family. He now hopes every guest who comes into his shop will leave inspired to create meals that nourish their family and fill their hive, make that home with all your favorite things.

“For me, creating products that people are going to take home and use at their dinner table it’s kind of a lineage that my mom and grandmother instilled in me at a young age, that’s what I love,” Clemente said.

And starting Saturday, Peddler’s Village will be filled with blueberries for the annual Bluegrass & Blueberries event.

Each weekend in July, visitors can catch live bluegrass music along with blueberry-themed foods and beverages at the eateries.