PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper is an All-Star for the first time since 2018. Harper was named Friday as the first-ever fan-elected National League designated hitter for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

Harper, of course, is currently out after undergoing surgery on a fractured left thumb and won’t be able to play in the Midsummer Classic. Perhaps fellow Phillie slugger Kyle Schwarber could be an option to replace Harper this year?

Your first ever fan-elected designated hitter in the NL. All-Star Bryce Harper. pic.twitter.com/6OCxjg81JJ — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 8, 2022

The reigning NL MVP suffered a fractured left thumb last month in San Diego when he was hit by a 97 mph fastball by Padres starter Blake Snell. Harper underwent surgery and earlier this week vowed to return to the field at some point this season.

“I don’t want to give anybody a timetable because I don’t know,” Harper told reporters on Tuesday. “If I knew a specific date that I’d be back, I’d tell you. I just don’t think it’s fair to anybody. I’ll be back when I’m ready to go.”

Harper, 29, has a .315/.385/.599 slash line with a .985 OPS and 175 OPS+ (meaning he’s 75 percent better than the average player). The 29-year-old has 15 home runs and 48 RBIs in 64 games.

Harper was restricted to full-time DH duty since he suffered a UCL tear in his right arm on April 16. It’s unclear if he’ll be able to play the field again this season, even when he returns from the fractured thumb.

He’s a six-time All-Star but hasn’t been in the All-Star Game since 2018.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Here are the full NL starters this year:

C: Wilson Contreras (CHC)

1B: Paul Goldschmidt (STL)

2B: Jazz Chisholm Jr. (MIA)

3B: Manny Machado (SD)

SS: Trea Turner (LAD)

OF: Ronald Acuna Jr. (ATL)

OF: Mookie Betts (LAD)

OF: Joc Pederson (SF)

DH: Bryce Harper (PHI)

And the American League starters:

C: Alejandro Kirk (TOR)

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

2B: Jose Altuve (HOU)

SS: Tim Anderson (CHW)

3B: Rafael Devers (BOS)

OF: Giancarlo Stanton (NYY)

OF: Mike Trout (LAA)

OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)