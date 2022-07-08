MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Amanda Washington, the mother of the man accused of fatally shooting a 54-year-old man for driving too slow in Springfield, has been charged with hindering prosecution, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Friday. Her son, Saddiq Washington, was charged with first degree murder in connection to the homicide of King Hua.

Amanda Washington was driving the vehicle when police say her son leaned out of the car and shot Hua in the head, right in front of his wife, as he was driving to work on South State Road near Meetinghouse Lane during the morning rush. Hua later died at Crozer Chester Medical Center.

According to a criminal complaint, Hua was driving to work in a white Toyota when witnesses spotted a dark blue Chevy Equinox aggressively changing lanes and moving past other cars.

BREAKING: Amanda Washington has been charged with hindering prosecution in the murder case of King Hua. Police say the Springfield man was shot and killed by Washington’s son, Saddiq, because King was driving too slowly. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/4HKZYMA345 — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) July 8, 2022

During the investigation, authorities were able to identify the dark blue Chevy Equinox driven by Amanda Washington through several surveillance systems.

On June 30, officers arrived at the address of Amanda Washington and witnessed her leaving her home in Darby and entering the suspected vehicle. According to a release, that’s when police secured the vehicle and all of the occupants at the house, including her son. Both of them were transported to the Darby Borough Police Department for further investigation.

Amanda Washington waived her Miranda rights, according to the Delco District Attorney. While she was being questioned about the murder of Hua, she told police that she and her son were driving to work and that she was running late, and that the driver of the white Camry was driving slowly.

She told police that once she got in front of Hua’s vehicle, she heard shots and realized that her son was shooting out of the passenger side of the car. According to police, she asked what her son was doing, to which he allegedly responded: “Go. Go. Go. Go, Mom.”

As they continued to drive, she told police her son also said, “Mom I hope I didn’t kill anybody.” She told police she didn’t know her son had a gun on him at the time, even though she was aware he had a license to carry.

Amanda Washington’s bail was set at $50,000.