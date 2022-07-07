Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect Accused Of Fatally Shooting 77-Year-Old Man In Juniata

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for Wagner Tejeda-Pena in connection to the homicide of a 77-year-old man that happened last month in Juniata. The incident occurred on the 4200 block of L Street on June 21 around 5:30 a.m., police say.
While responding to reports of a "person with a gun," police say they found 77-year-old Loi Nguyen lying in the alleyway with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
Authorities say Tejeda-Pena is also wanted for an aggravated assault that happened roughly 15 minutes before the shooting on the 1200 block of East Luzerne Street.
Police say Tejeda-Pena pulled a handgun on two people and pulled the trigger several times in an attempt to discharge the weapon, but the gun malfunctioned. The people tried to disarm Tejeda-Pena in a physical altercation, but they were unsuccessful. He then left the location and the complainants were not injured.
Police say Tejeda-Pena should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tejeda-Pena is encouraged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.