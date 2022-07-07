PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for a gunman who they say shot and killed a 24-year-old man near his house. Police identified the man as Tyjon Johns of Philadelphia.
It happened just after midnight on Wednesday on the 900 block of East Locust Avenue in East Germantown.
Police say Johns was shot multiple times. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:28 a.m.
There's no word on a motive for the shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here