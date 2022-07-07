CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware news, Local News, New Jersey news, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flying sharks? That’s right – you may want to keep your eye on the sky this month as two “shark” blimps will be roaming the East and West coasts. It’s all part of Discovery’s Shark Week.

The blimps will be flying from July 1-30. You can expect to see the blimps flying over Philadelphia, New Jersey Beaches, and Delaware.

READ MORE: American Academy Of Pediatrics Updates Sleep Recommendations For Children For 1st Time In 6 Years

Discovery says the blimps measure 128 feet long and 44 feet high, can travel up to speeds more than 50 miles per hour and traverse about 250 miles daily.

You can see the entire East Coast blimp schedule below:

READ MORE: Completely Out Of Space For Dogs, ACCT Philly Issues Urgent Plea For Help

*Flight path subject to change pending weather. Check back for daily updates.

Friday, July 1 – Nashville
Saturday, July 2 – Atlanta
Sunday, July 3 – Charlotte, NC and VA Beaches
Monday, July 4 – Virginia Beach, DE & MD Beaches
Tuesday, July 5 – Ocean City, MD
Friday, July 8 – NJ and MD Beaches
Saturday, July 9 – Cape May, NJ
Sunday, July 10 – Stone Harbor to Ocean City, NJ
Monday, July 11 – Ocean City, Atlantic City, Long Beach
Thursday, July 14 – Sandy Hook, Long Branch, Asbury Park, NJ
Friday, July 15 – Asbury Park, Point Pleasant, Seaside
Saturday, July 16 – Long Beach, Toms River
Sunday, July 17 – Sandy Hook, Long Branch, Asbury Park
Monday, July 18 – Asbury Park, Point Pleasant, Seaside
Thursday, July 21 – Long Island, NYC, Coney Island, Fire island
Friday, July 22 – Long Island, Jones Beach, Fire Island
Saturday, July 23 – Long Island, Mastic Beach, West Hampton, East Hampton
Sunday, July 24 – Long Island, NYC beaches, Philadelphia, Delaware
Monday, July 25 – Ocean City, MD and NJ Beaches
Thursday, July 28 Charlotte, NC and VA Beaches
Friday, July 29 – Atlanta
Saturday, July 30 – Nashville

You can see the West Coast blimp schedule here.

MORE NEWS: Exclusive: One-Of-A-Kind Summer Camp Encourages More Women To Consider Career In Construction

Shark Week starts July 24 on Discovery and discovery+.