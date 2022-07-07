PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flying sharks? That’s right – you may want to keep your eye on the sky this month as two “shark” blimps will be roaming the East and West coasts. It’s all part of Discovery’s Shark Week.
The blimps will be flying from July 1-30. You can expect to see the blimps flying over Philadelphia, New Jersey Beaches, and Delaware.
Discovery says the blimps measure 128 feet long and 44 feet high, can travel up to speeds more than 50 miles per hour and traverse about 250 miles daily.
You can see the entire East Coast blimp schedule below:
*Flight path subject to change pending weather. Check back for daily updates.
You can see the West Coast blimp schedule here.
Shark Week starts July 24 on Discovery and discovery+.