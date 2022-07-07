PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Zoo is giving visitors a chance to meet their three giraffes starting Thursday morning. This is your chance to come eye-to-eye with the tallest animal on Earth without leaving the city.
It costs an extra $6 to give the giraffes a snack.
The three giraffes are named Stella, Abigail and Bea.
The zoo says their 18-inch tongue moves fast, so have those cameras ready!
Availability may be limited at the beginning based on the animals' behavior and weather.
The Giraffe Encounter is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily.