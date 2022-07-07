CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Zoo is giving visitors a chance to meet their three giraffes starting Thursday morning. This is your chance to come eye-to-eye with the tallest animal on Earth without leaving the city.

It costs an extra $6 to give the giraffes a snack.

READ MORE: Caught On Camera: 62-Year-Old Man Violently Carjacked By Group Of Teenagers In Olney

The three giraffes are named Stella, Abigail and Bea.

READ MORE: Russian Media: WNBA Star Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty In Russia Drugs Trial

The zoo says their 18-inch tongue moves fast, so have those cameras ready!

Availability may be limited at the beginning based on the animals’ behavior and weather.

MORE NEWS: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Resigns After Mutiny In His Party

The Giraffe Encounter is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily.