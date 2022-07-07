PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified a suspect wanted for a brutal beating and sexual assault in a Center City office building as Willie Harris. He’s wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman in a law office on Tuesday.

Police say Harris is 49 years old, 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds.

According to police, Harris has ties to Camden and Woodbury, New Jersey, as well as Philadelphia.

He has several known aliases — William Banks, Wil Harris, Billy Smith, Reese Smith, Willie Smith and Maurice Harris.

Philadelphia police say at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday he entered an office building near 13th and Race Streets. He then went to a law office on the eighth floor, where he encountered a 22-year-old office worker.

Police say he initially asked her for someone who didn’t work there. He then turned violent.

“The male became frustrated and angry,” Philadelphia Police Capt. James Kearney said. “Beat our female and proceeded to choke her, punch her. When she tried to get up or scream, he would choke and punch her again and then, he sexually assaulted and raped her.”

If you have any information on Harris, you are asked to contact police.