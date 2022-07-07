PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson’s summer minor curfew law is now in effect in Philadelphia on Thursday. Mayor Jim Kenney signed the bill on Wednesday and submitted it back to Darrell Clarke, the president of City Council.

The bill modifies the minor curfew for teenagers 16 and older from midnight to 10 p.m. until Sept. 29.

“We are in a state of emergency in the City of Philadelphia, and no one is suffering more than our young people,” Councilmember Gilmore Richardson said in a release. “Residents are asking us to do more, and the updated curfew will help keep more young people safe. We already have two Community Evening Resource Centers up and running and there are two more that should be open by August. These are safe spaces we have created for young people to connect with mentorship, career training, homework help, and more. We have to use every tool in our toolbox to protect our young people during the most violent time of the year.”

The bill was introduced by Gilmore Richardson in early June.

In 2021, Gilmore Richardson secured millions of dollars to open rec centers and community-based safe spaces for young people to keep open from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to a release.