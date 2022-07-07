NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – On Wednesday, we heard from Officer Sergio Diggs, who suffered a bullet wound to his head at the Parkway on July 4. And on Thursday, Deputy John Foster, who was also injured in the shoulder by a graze wound, is speaking out.

This is the first time we’re hearing from Deputy Foster. He told commissioners at the Montgomery County government complex that he’s thankful to be alive.

Montgomery County Commissioners acknowledged Deputy Foster’s bravery and strength during their meeting Thursday morning. He’s been a deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years and is currently on the bomb squad.

Foster and Diggs were struck by gunfire while working a security detail Monday night during Philly’s Fourth of July fireworks festivities on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Foster was grazed in the shoulder, while Diggs got hit on the forehead.

Foster says his arm is sore, but he is OK.

“It was a chaotic scene after a little bit, but… fortunately, myself and officer Diggs just received minor graze wounds,” Deputy Foster said. “We were lucky in that account. We weren’t targeted. We were just happy to be in the wrong place in the wrong time, or the right place at the right time, I don’t know. Either one, we were fortunate enough to walk away with just a few scratches.”

Deputy Foster said he is grateful for the outpouring of community support.

We’ll have more from Deputy Foster’s scary ordeal on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.