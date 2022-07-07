NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Deputy John Foster, one of two officers that suffered graze wounds on July 4 at the Parkway in Philadelphia, will be acknowledged at the Montgomery County Commissioners Meeting on Thursday. The briefing will take place at approximately 10 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: Deputy John Foster, one of two officers that suffered graze wounds on July 4 at the Parkway in Philadelphia, will be acknowledged at the Montgomery County Commissioners Meeting on Thursday.
- When: Thursday, July 7, 2022.
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
